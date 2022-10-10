Hamilton was able to return to the field Sunday against the Eagles, despite his fears he may never play again, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Hamilton suffered second-degree burns to his feet in a cooking accident in early September that sidelined him until Sunday. Due to not being able to use his feet while recovering, he lost muscle mass and only returned to working out and practicing recently. Hamilton was able to play 16 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams in his season debut, which also led to one solo tackle. He'll work to continue building back the lost muscle and getting acclimated to playing football again heading into Week 6 against the Seahawks.