The Cardinals selected Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

Brother of Azeez, Ojulari blazed his own path at LSU and turned in a strong three seasons on the Bayou with 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss. His 6-foot-2, 248-pound frame isn't ideal for an every-down player, but he has good length (34.25-in. arms) to help fight off blockers and the film showed him to be an explosive athlete. Arizona has added some impressive athletes in the draft in recent years with the likes of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, and Ojulari gives the Cardinals yet another versatile chess piece on defense.