Knight (concussion) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Assuming Knight goes down as a non-participant Thursday, his lack of activity so far this week doesn't give him a good chance to gain clearance from the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game at Seattle. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) hitting IR on Tuesday, Tyler Allgeier is poised to lead the Cardinals backfield until Knight is back in action, at which point there's expected to be more of a even split between the two.