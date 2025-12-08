Knight was held to 16 yards on seven carries while catching three of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

Knight failed to take advantage of lead-back duties with both Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) still missing in action Sunday. The 24-year-old Knight struggled to generate much running room early on, falling victim to the blowout game script in the second half. The journeyman backup failed to mask his poor production with a trip to the end zone like we saw in Weeks 11 and 12. With the aforementioned teammates potentially nearing returns, Knight's brief run of fantasy utility could come to a close in short order, assuming it hasn't run dry already.