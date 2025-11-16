Knight (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight exited in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss at Seattle due to an ankle injury that left him limited on all three of the Cardinals' Week 11 practice reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Saturday evening that Knight was in line to play this weekend, which now will come to pass. Knight and Emari Demercado have split most of the touches afforded to the team's running backs over the last two games, with each earning 22 apiece. However, Demercado has been far more effective than Knight, out-producing him 182 to 80 in terms of yards from scrimmage during that span.