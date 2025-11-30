Knight (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Knight has battled lower-body injuries at times over the last month and a half, with a knee issue limiting him at all three Week 13 sessions and leaving him questionable for Sunday's contest. Now that he's confirmed to be available, he appears poised to get a majority share of the Cardinals' backfield reps considering Trey Benson (knee) remains on injured reserve and Emari Demercado is sitting out a second straight game due to a high-ankle sprain. Over the last five outings with various RB personnel available for Arizona, Knight has tallied 221 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 62 touches. Michael Carter is Knight's greatest threat to take on snaps.