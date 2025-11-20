Cardinals' Bam Knight: Another limited showing
Knight (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In the wake of Emari Demercado (ankle) being ruled out for Week 12 and the Cardinals designating Trey Benson (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Knight himself is dealing with a health concern this week that's capped his practice reps. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Knight enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars, but even if he's able to suit up, his eventual workload may be contingent on the team's decision regarding Benson, who will need to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon to have a chance to play this weekend. Aside from Knight, Michael Carter represents the other running back on Arizona's active roster.
