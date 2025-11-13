Cardinals' Bam Knight: Another limited showing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Knight maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him just one more chance to practice in full this week, or else he'll be at risk of entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers. Over the last two games, Knight has split most of the backfield snaps with Emari Demercado, but he's been far less efficient with them, as evidenced by 22 touches for 80 yards from scrimmage (as opposed to Demercado's 182 total yards on the same number of touches).
