Knight, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest versus San Francisco due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knight made an early exit from last Sunday's loss to Seattle after injuring his ankle. He was able to log three limited practice sessions this week, which appears to be good enough for him to take the field against the 49ers on Sunday. It's unclear who between Knight and Emari Demercado will get the start at RB for Arizona on Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising if each of the duo gets a similar amount of touches in the NFC West battle.