Knight could be positioned for increased opportunities Sunday versus the Jaguars with Emari Demercado (ankle) ruled out, though the Cardinals have also designated Trey Benson (knee) for a return to practice from IR, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Knight will be the favorite to lead the Cardinals' backfield in a committee with Michael Carter versus Jacksonville if both Demercado and Benson are unavailable. If Benson is able to come off IR and plays in Week 12, however, he will stand to either step into the No. 1 role or force a true three-headed approach alongside Knight and Carter. As such, Knight remains worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats, but his actual upside for Week 12 may not become clear until Arizona has had a chance to monitor Benson at practice.