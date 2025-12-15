The Cardinals believe Knight (ankle), who is set for an MRI after having been carted off the field during Sunday's 40-20 loss to Houston, is dealing with a sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knight appears to have avoided a severe injury, with league sources telling Schefter that the running back is nursing "a bad sprain," but that could still notably impact his availability for the last three weeks of the regular season. Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will be positioned as Arizona's clear backfield leaders if Knight misses any time, with James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) both already having been lost for the year. Knight's first opportunity to attempt to prove he's healthy enough to play Week 16 against the Falcons will come during Wednesday's practice.