Knight rushed 10 times for 12 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Knight overcame a minor ankle injury in order to serve as the Cardinals' lead back sans Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle). The 24-year-old Knight struggled with his efficiency yet again, but he managed to reward committed fantasy managers by punching in Arizona's only rushing score of the contest. Backup Michael Carter (5-28-0) finished as the team's leading rusher on half as many carries than Knight received, as the team continues to deploy multiple backs to help replace the early-season loss of James Conner (ankle). It will be important to monitor both Benson's and Demercado's status prior to next Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay, as the return of either tailback could noticeably eat into Knight's potential workload in Week 13. It is also worth noting that Knight appeared to be tending to a lower leg injury late in Sunday's loss, in the event he pops back up on the injury report early in the upcoming practice week.