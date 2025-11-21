Knight (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

An upgrade to full practice participation Friday makes Knight the clear favorite to lead a backfield that won't have Trey Benson (knee) or Emari Demercado (ankle). That said, Arizona's backfield roles have been highly variable and unpredictable, so it won't be too surprising if Michael Carter and/or Jermar Jefferson also get a large chunk of the workload.