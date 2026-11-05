Coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that the Cardinals planned on Knight (concussion) being one of their top two backs before he and Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered injuries in Week 8 against the Cowboys, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love will have to spend at least the next four games on IR, and Knight's availability for Week 9 is in doubt with him being in concussion protocol, but his coach's words signal a prominent role in Arizona's backfield may be waiting for him whenever he's ready to play again. Until then, free-agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier figures to be the primary beneficiary of Love's extended absence, but Knight should also eventually see an increased workload, especially in the passing game. Recent signee Evan Hull is also in the mix, but he has not played an offensive snap yet in 2026.