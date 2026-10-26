Knight accrued seven carries for 48 yards and reeled in three of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 30-16 defeat to the Broncos.

With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined for a second consecutive contest, Tyler Allgeier and Knight again were tasked with manning the Cardinals backfield. Allgeier earned 11 touches to Knight's 10 on Sunday, but the latter out-gained him by 14 yards from scrimmage (63 vs. 49). It was the second week in a row in which Knight churned out more yardage than Allgeier on fewer touches, and even if Love is able to return in Week 8 at Dallas, Knight could begin to put himself in position for regular snaps moving forward, if he hasn't already.