Knight (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Knight was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, but his return to all activity one day later indicates he's good to resume his backfield committee role with Michael Carter in the absences of James Conner (foot, IR) and Trey Benson (knee, IR). In the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Indianapolis, Knight earned 37 offensive snaps to Carter's 32, and their stat lines were strikingly similar, as Knight turned 12 touches into 54 yards and one TD, and Carter tallied 11 touches for 64 total yards and no end-zone visits. Such a breakdown of reps is entirely possible Sunday versus the Packers.