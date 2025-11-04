Cardinals' Bam Knight: Gains 47 yards in 11 touches Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight rushed nine times for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Monday's 27-17 win over Dallas.
Knight watched teammate Emari Demercado (14-79-0) return from an ankle injury and reclaim the starter's workload out of Arizona's backfield. Head coach Jonathon Gannon stated that he would lean on the hotter hand Monday, and Demercado was that guy on Monday Night Football. Knight still handled a decent amount of touches, so he could retain value in deeper formats in a potential timeshare against the Seahawks on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Set for RB1 duties vs. Dallas•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Leading rusher in Week 7 loss•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Tending to knee issue•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: In line for bigger role•