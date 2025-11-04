Knight rushed nine times for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Monday's 27-17 win over Dallas.

Knight watched teammate Emari Demercado (14-79-0) return from an ankle injury and reclaim the starter's workload out of Arizona's backfield. Head coach Jonathon Gannon stated that he would lean on the hotter hand Monday, and Demercado was that guy on Monday Night Football. Knight still handled a decent amount of touches, so he could retain value in deeper formats in a potential timeshare against the Seahawks on Sunday.