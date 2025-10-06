Knight recorded four carries for 11 yards and one touchdown, hauled in his only target for 13 yards and racked up 90 yards on four kick returns during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

With James Conner (foot) out for the season and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve, the Cardinals have had to completely reset their backfield. Michael Carter paced the group Sunday with 23 touches for 73 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown on a 57 percent snap share, while Emari Demercado (three carries for 81 yards, 28 percent) and Knight (five touches,16 percent) mixed in behind him. Knight actually earned a touch before Demercado in Week 5, and the latter's fumble through the end zone on a would-be 72-yard TD run in a disastrous fourth quarter for Arizona could result in a demotion. If that comes to pass, Knight is positioned to bump up to No. 2 on the RB depth chart behind Carter this coming Sunday at Indianapolis.