Knight rushed 11 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for 20 yards in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Knight went into the game set for lead-back duties, but he outpaced backfield mate Michael Carter by only two carries when all was said and done. Knight did record a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and had a nice gain on his one reception, but it's likely the two backs continue in a close timeshare during a Week 7 home matchup against a talented Packers defense.