Knight (concussion) is cleared to play Sunday against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Knight figures to split backfield work with Tyler Allgeier, who played 96 percent of snaps last week when Knight was inactive for a 17-3 loss at Seattle. Knight suffered the concussion in Week 8, shortly after Jeremiyah Love injured his ankle -- an issue that sent the rookie to injured reserve not long after. Love is out for at least three more games, leaving Allgeier and Knight to split backfield work again.