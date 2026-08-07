Cardinals' Bam Knight: Impressive to open preseason

Knight rushed 12 times for 60 yards in the Cardinals' 33-30 preseason loss to the Panthers on Thursday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The journeyman back is looking to run it back with the Cardinals after making a positive impression during an injury-riddled 2025 for the Arizona backfield. Knight started Thursday's game and saw action into the first drive of the second half, fumbling at the end of his longest run of the night -- 15 yards -- late in the second quarter but falling back on the ball. Knight finished as the team leader in rushing yards, but he figures to have an uphill battle to stick on the final roster in a very crowded running back room headlined by rookie first-round pick Jeremiyah Love along with Tyler Allgeier, James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson.