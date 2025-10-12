Knight is expected to take on a bigger workload out of the Cardinals backfield Sunday at Indianapolis, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the absences of James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) last Sunday against the Titans, Knight was third in the RB rotation behind Michael Carter and Emari Demercado, but Schefter specifically noted that Knight is in line to work in front of Carter in Week 6. Carter recorded 23 touches on a 73 percent snap share Week 5, while Demercado (three touches, 28 percent) and Knight (five touches, 16 percent) were well behind him. If Knight supplants Carter at the top of the depth chart, the former would be slated for significant increases in both touches and snaps.