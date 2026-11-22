Knight carried the ball seven times for 35 yards and caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Kansas City.

Although he split the backfield workload nearly equally with Tyler Allgeier, Knight was the more productive RB, although he still failed to reach 50 rushing yards for a fourth straight game. The 25-year-old running back gets a more favorable matchup in Week 12 against the Commanders, but Knight and Allgeier could face additional competition for touches if Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is cleared to return.