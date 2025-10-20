Knight carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards and caught three of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Packers.

The former Jet and Lion led the Cardinals in rushing yards as he got 17 touches to Michael Carter's nine, although neither back got into the end zone. The Cardinals get a Week 8 bye, but Knight will have at least one more game in a prominent backfield role in Week 9 against the Cowboys, with Trey Benson (knee) required to miss one more game before being eligible to come off IR. Over the three games Benson has missed so far, Knight has collected 142 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs.