Knight, who is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers due to a knee injury, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knight was limited in all three practices this week while managing a knee issue. He was deemed questionable to suit up on Friday's final injury report, but it sounds like he's going to give it a go against Tampa Bay. Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest, so Knight should serve as Arizona's top RB, though Michael Carter should get a fair amount of offensive snaps as well.