Knight (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Knight and Emari Demercado have been splitting the majority of the RB snaps since the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, with both players earning 22 touches apiece over the last two games. Demercado has been far more effective with those reps, accruing 182 yards from scrimmage to Knight's 80 total yards. Knight exited this past Sunday's loss at Seattle with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and he likely will need to log a full session Thursday and/or Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.