Cardinals' Bam Knight: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals listed Knight as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, following his early exit from a 44-22 loss to the Seahawks in Week 10. He worked as Arizona's lead rusher before the injury -- a reverse from Week 9 when Emari DeMercado got 14 carries -- but Knight gained just 33 total yards on 11 touches before his fourth-quarter exit at Seattle. The lack of role consistency/certainty in Arizona's backfield will make Knight a shaky fantasy option even if he avoids the inactive list before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Another limited showing•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Limited at walkthrough•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Picks up ankle injury in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Gains 47 yards in 11 touches Monday•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Set for RB1 duties vs. Dallas•
-
Cardinals' Bam Knight: Leading rusher in Week 7 loss•