Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals listed Knight as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, following his early exit from a 44-22 loss to the Seahawks in Week 10. He worked as Arizona's lead rusher before the injury -- a reverse from Week 9 when Emari DeMercado got 14 carries -- but Knight gained just 33 total yards on 11 touches before his fourth-quarter exit at Seattle. The lack of role consistency/certainty in Arizona's backfield will make Knight a shaky fantasy option even if he avoids the inactive list before a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.