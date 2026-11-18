Knight turned five carries into 19 yards, failed to haul in either of his two targets and recorded a tackle during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Knight was cleared to return for Week 10 from a one-game absence while in the league's concussion protocol. His 19 snaps were actually ahead of fellow running back Tyler Allgeier (16), with the duo each logging five carries, although the Cardinals logged only 35 offensive snaps for the entire game and finished with a measly 17:37 time of possession. It was Arizona's first game with rookie third-rounder Carson Beck under center, and Knight and the offense will have its hands full in Week 11 against Kansas City, whose defense ranks eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (314.8).