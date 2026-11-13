Knight (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight was limited Wednesday after donning a yellow non-contact jersey in practice, but after ditching it one day later, he was able to handle every on-field rep. That's not to say he's gained clearance from the concussion protocol, which requires an evaluation from an independent neurologist, but he's likely on the precipice of doing so. Friday's injury report will determine if Knight heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.