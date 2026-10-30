Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been cleared to return from a two-game absence to face the Cowboys on Sunday, so Knight is expected to revert to rotational role in the Cardinals' backfield.

The rookie first-rounder was a full participant in Friday's practice, which was enough for him to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. Love could operate on a snap count in his return, so Knight and Tyler Allgeier -- who have co-led the Cardinals' backfield for each of the last two games -- could both still see a fair amount of involvement in Arizona's offensive gameplan. Over his last two outings, Knight has turned 22 carries into 128 yards (5.8 YPC) and caught five passes on seven targets for 33 yards.