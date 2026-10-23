Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Broncos, so Knight and Tyler Allgeier will be used in tandem in Love's absence, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It was an 18-15 split in carries between Allgeier and Knight during the Cardinals' Week 6 win over the Rams, but Knight was far more efficient with his touches, finishing with 80 yards compared to Allgeier's 38. Knight is averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season, and he and Allgeier are facing a Denver defense Sunday that ranks 31st in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (139.8).