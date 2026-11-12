Knight (concussion) practiced Thursday without a yellow non-contact jersey, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's game at Seattle due to a concussion that he suffered one week prior, but he got back on the practice field as limited Wednesday while wearing the non-contact jersey. His ability to ditch it one day later indicates he's making progress through the protocol for head injuries, but Thursday's practice report will unveil whether or not he was full.