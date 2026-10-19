Knight rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams.

Knight got an extended opportunity in the absence of Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and was far more efficient than Tyler Allgeier, who mustered just 38 rushing yards on 18 rushing attempts. Love figures to reclaim the lead role in Arizona's backfield upon his return, which could come as soon as Week 7 against the Broncos, but Knight could get a sizable workload should Love remain sidelined. Prior to Sunday's win, Knight had just three carries and no targets all season.