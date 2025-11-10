default-cbs-image
Knight sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's contest at Seattle.

At the time he exited in the fourth quarter, Knight was pacing the Cardinals with 10 carries but only accrued 28 yards as a result. Plus, he had one catch (on four targets) for five yards and returned four kickoffs for 79 yards. Emari Demercado and Michael Carter are the remaining healthy running backs that are available on Arizona's active roster.

