Knight rushed 11 times for 62 yards and brought in all three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Knight was the clear lead back with Emari Demercado (ankle) sidelined, and the journeyman put together a season-high yardage total while logging double-digit carries for the second straight game and fifth time in the last seven contests overall. Knight also averaged a season-high 5.6 yards per carry, and he recorded the first receiving touchdown of his career on a 15-yard grab during a broken play late in the third quarter. Despite the encouraging performance, Knight's role could be diminished significantly in a Week 14 home matchup against the Rams if Trey Benson (knee) returns from injured reserve.