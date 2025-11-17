Knight (ankle) rushed five times for 24 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 21 yards in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Knight was a limited participant in practice all week with a bum ankle, but he was able to suit up Sunday and finish as the Cardinals' leading rusher. The 24-year-old outproduced Emari Demercado (5-8-0), which is the inverse of how the backfield mates had performed in recent weeks. Michael Carter remained involved with 28 combined yards on seven touches, making this a truly frustrating committee to predict on a weekly basis. The fact that Knight started and scored Arizona's only rushing score of the contest makes him the preferred fantasy option by default heading into next Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville.