Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Knight will be the "first one out there" at running back against the Cowboys on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight will get the first backfield touches for Monday's game, though Gannon relayed that the Cardinals will go whichever running back in Knight, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter is most effective. Knight was the Cardinals' lead back for the two games prior to the Week 8 bye and posted 25 carries for 91 yards (3.6 YPC) and a touchdown while adding four catches (on six targets) for 27 yards over that span. Week 9 might be Knight's last opportunity for an expanded role on offense if Trey Benson (knee) has recovered enough to be activated off injured reserve for Week 10.