The Cardinals placed Knight (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Knight played just one snap in this past Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans before exiting the contest with a left ankle sprain. While follow-up tests revealed no structural damage to Knight's ankle, his sprain is significant enough to sideline him for the final three games of the season. With Knight joining James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) on injured reserve, Arizona will be left with Michael Carter and Emari Demercado as its primary backfield options for the remainder of the campaign. Knight will be a restricted free agent this offseason after he carried 82 times for 269 yards (3.3 YPC) and four touchdowns to go with 160 yards and another score on 22 catches over 12 appearances for Arizona.