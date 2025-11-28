Knight (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

With Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) ruled out for Week 13, Knight now is the only question mark among the Cardinals' running backs that are dealing with injuries. Knight's knee issue limited him in all three practices this week, and his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's able to suit up this weekend, he and Michael Carter likely will split the backfield reps in some fashion, but Jermar Jefferson also may be on hand for his first touch of the season.