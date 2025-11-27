Knight (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Trey Benson (knee), who remains on injured reserve, and Emari Demercado (ankle) were listed as non-participants, leaving Knight and Michael Carter as the healthiest of the Cardinals' top options at running back at the moment. Friday's practice report will reveal who among the quartet has a chance to suit up Sunday at Tampa Bay.