Knight exited Sunday's game at Houston due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight had his left ankle pinned under a Texans defender as he was tackled to the turf early in the first quarter. Per Urban, Knight was carted to the locker room and soon after was deemed questionable to return. Michael Carter and Emari Demercado are left as the likeliest candidates to carry Arizona's backfield for as long as Knight is sidelined.