Knight was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona welcomed back Trey Benson to practice for the first time since late September after the team designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday. Benson has been sidelined in the meantime following surgery on a meniscus injury in his knee, a span in which a combination of Knight, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter have all filled in in the backfield in some capacity. Demercado already has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars due to a high-ankle sprain, and a new health concern for Knight further clouds the Cardinals' potential Week 12 backfield. As such, the situation bears watching as the week continues to see if Benson is activated from IR, and if Knight can avoid a designation going into the weekend. At the moment, Carter is the only healthy RB on the active roster.