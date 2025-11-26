Knight was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Knight dealt with an ankle issue in advance of the previous two games, but he was active for both and combined for 23 touches for 77 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. With a new health concern in tow, his activity level in practice remained the same Wednesday, while backfield mate Trey Benson (knee) also was limited, and Emari Demercado stayed sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain. The status of the trio will continue to be monitored, especially Benson, who will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to have a chance to play Sunday at Tampa Bay.