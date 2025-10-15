Knight was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While Michael Carter started this past Sunday's loss at Indianapolis, Knight actually logged more offensive snaps (37-32) and touches (12-11), with the former gaining more yards from scrimmage (64-54) and the latter getting into the end zone once. With a health concern now in tow, though, Knight's status will be watched as the week goes on to see if the scales may tip toward Carter as Arizona continues with a backfield committee in the absences of James Conner (foot, IR) and Trey Benson (knee, IR).