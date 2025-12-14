Knight (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Texans.

Knight logged just one carry for minus-2 yards before exiting and being carted to he locker room in the first quarter. The 24-year-old has been serving as the Cardinals' top running back with James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) both out for the season. Over the last eight games prior to Week 15, Knight recorded 77 rushes for 260 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 21 catches (on 30 targets). His next opportunity to take the field will come Week 16 versus the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 21. In Knight's absence, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will carry the load at running back.