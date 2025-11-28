Browning (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Browning was able to practice in full Friday, meaning he has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to suit up for Sunday's game. The linebacker has played 50 percent or more of the team's defensive snaps in eight of his nine appearances, with Sunday set to be his first appearance since Week 10 against the Seahawks.