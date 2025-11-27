default-cbs-image
Browning (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Browning has missed the Cardinals' last two games while in the league's concussion protocol. Even if he were to return to practice this week, he would need to be cleared from the league's protocol by an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.

