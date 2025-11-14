Browning (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Browning entered the league's concussion protocol following the Cardinals' Week 10 loss to the Seahawks. He's opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, so even if he returns to practice Friday, he would have to progress through the league's five-step protocol in order to be cleared to play against San Francisco on Sunday.