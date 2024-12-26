Browning (neck) is questionable to suit up Saturday against the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Browning injured his neck Sunday against the Panthers and was held to a trio of limited practices this week. His ability to play in Saturday's contest may not be known until about 90 minutes prior to the 8:10 PM ET kickoff. If Browning can't suit up against the Rams, Xavier Thomas may get more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.
