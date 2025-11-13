default-cbs-image
Browning (concussion) was estimated to have not practiced Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Browning likely suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and was announced to be in the league's concussion protocol. He'll need to clear that protocol in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

